Tokocrypto selects global CDP Tealium to drive better customer engagement

Customers demand relevant and timely experiences as data-driven marketing and personalisation becomes standard

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 December 2021 – Tealium, a leader in real-time customer data orchestration solutions, today announced its new partnership with Tokocrypto, Indonesia’s most trusted crypto assets digital exchange platform, to help drive better engagement for its customers. This opportunity will help cement Tealium’s position in Asia

As the pandemic has forced businesses to digitalise and customer interactions have moved online, it is clear that providing great digital experiences has become paramount. Coupled with new customer behavior and the influx of data, there is an increasing need for businesses to prioritize a first-party data strategy. This is where a customer data platform (CDP) comes into play. As the largest independent customer data platform, Tealium’s data-driven capabilities will help Tokocrypto facilitate real-time personalisation to deliver a robust customer experience.

While Tokocrypto’s vision is to create an open financial system, ensuring greater transparency and equal opportunities for all, it is clear that data is critical in driving the company’s success. With the impending removal of third-party cookies, having a CDP in place is more important than ever. The CDP industry has also shown immense growth in the first half of 2021, reaching a high of $1.6 billion. It is evident that businesses in Asia are rethinking the way they interact and serve individuals. Tealium’s technology will enable Tokocrypto to create a unified view of its customers, delivering valuable data-driven insights.

“Before Tealium, we did not have a dedicated solution in place for collecting customer data. Now, with Tealium’s help, we can collect and activate data across all our digital touchpoints, building a more accurate view of our customers,” said Nanda Ivens, CMO of Tokocrypto. “Tealium’s solutions have helped us drive better business outcomes and gain maximum return on our investments.”

“Customer data platforms have become a foundational element in today’s digital economy and we’re thrilled to work alongside Tokocrypto in deploying powerful and relevant data-driven experiences for their customers,” said Mark Van Den Haak, VP Sales Asia, Tealium. “We are excited to integrate Tealium’s data orchestration layer and bring our expertise in helping Tokocrypto effectively track and target its customer’s behavior, and ultimately deliver better customer experiences moving forward.”

About Tealium

Tealium connects customer data across web, mobile, offline, and IoT so businesses can better connect with their customers. Tealium’s turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections, empowering brands to create a complete, real-time customer data infrastructure. Tealium’s solutions include a customer data platform with machine learning, tag management, an API hub and data management solutions that make customer data more valuable, actionable, privacy-compliant and secure. More than 850 leading businesses throughout the world trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com.

About Tokoscape and Tokocrypto

Tokoscape is a complete blockchain ecosystem that spans an exchange (Tokocrypto), an offline community hub (T-Hub), an NFT marketplace (Tokomall), and a projects incubator (Tokolaunchpad), powered by a native utility token called Toko Token (TKO). The ecosystem was initiated by Tokocrypto, Indonesia’s most trusted crypto assets digital exchange and also the first entity in Indonesia to be registered under the country’s Trade and Futures Exchange Ministry (BAPPEBTI).visit www.tokoscape.com

