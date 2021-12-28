Laos Confirms Record Number of Covid-19 Deaths



Laos has recorded a record number of Covid-19 deaths today, including a 114-year-old woman, the oldest person known to have succumbed to the coronavirus in Laos.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 4,790 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 962 new cases confirmed.

There were 962 cases of community spread across the country.

New Deaths

A 31-year-old woman in Mut Chong Yai Village, Pak Baeng District, Oudomxay Province, passed away due to Covid-19. She had suffered from kidney disease and tuberculosis. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 72-year-old man in Numphao Village, Vang Vieng District, Vientiane Province, passed away due to Covid-19. He had suffered from hypertension and diabetes. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 72-year-old man in Nathom Village, Xaythany District, Vientiane Capital, passed away due to Covid-19. He had suffered from hypertension, diabetes, and tuberculosis. He had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

An 81-year-old woman in Phanghaeng Village, Naxaythong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away due to Covid-19 and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 23-year-old woman in Viengkeo Village, Vang Vieng District, Vientiane Province, passed away due to Covid-19. She had suffered from HIV. No information was provided as to whether the woman had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 68-year-old woman in Pangkhone Village, Xayaboury District, Xayaboury Province, passed away due to Covid-19. She had suffered from paralysis and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 68-year-old woman in Huayxaykham Village, Paklaiy District, Xayaboury Province, passed away due to Covid-19. She had suffered from hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, and kidney disease. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

An 87-year-old man in Talarn Village, Xayaboury District, Xayaboury Province, passed away due to Covid-19. He had suffered from paralysis, chronic respiratory infection, kidney disease, and asthma. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 40-year-old man in Phonsaart Village, Xayaboury District, Xayaboury Province, passed away due to Covid-19. He had suffered from kidney disease and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 114-year-old woman in Yai Village, Xayaboury District, Xayaboury Province, passed away due to Covid-19 and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

An 85-year-old man in Nalao Village, Xayaboury District, Xayaboury Province, passed away due to Covid-19. He had suffered from hypertension, arthritis, and heart disease. No information was provided as to whether the man had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 67-year-old man in Nernsavang Village, Nan District, Luang Prabang Province, passed away due to Covid-19. He had suffered from hypertension and kidney disease. He had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 43-year-old man in Nathong Village, Sum Nuea District, Huaphan Province, passed away due to Covid-19 and had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 75-year-old person of undisclosed gender in Phalavaek Village, Hom District, Xaysomboun Province, passed away due to Covid-19. This person had suffered from hypertension, diabetes, and chronic cough. This person had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 500 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 57 cases of community spread were recorded, with one case in Nambak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 37 cases, Xiengngern District saw one case, Chomphet District saw seven cases, Phoukhoun District saw one case, Phonthong District saw one case, Pak Ou District saw one case, Pak Saeng District saw four cases, and Phonxay District saw three cases.

In Bokeo Province there were 51 cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were six cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 47 cases.

Champasack Province saw three cases today.

Khammouane Province saw 12 cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 342 confirmed deaths, and 107,740 total cases of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, 276 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 61.71% of the population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 48.09%.