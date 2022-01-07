Bus Connection Launched Between Morning Market and Vientiane Railway Station



The Vientiane City 2 Bus Service has announced it will provide a bus connection to Vientiane Railway Station.

The new service, Line 28, will run from the Morning Market downtown to Vientiane Station near Donnoun Village, in Xaythany District.

The state-owned bus company says its service to Vientiane Station will depart from the Morning Market at 7am daily.

The City 2 service is a division under the Vientiane State Bus Enterprise.

Launched in 2017, the City 2 Bus service uses buses donated by Kyoto, Japan, and provides shuttle services to the airport, Lao-ITECC, and other major landmarks in the capital.

The Laos-China Railway, which officially launched last month, has seen overwhelming popularity among curious local residents. Thousands of tickets have been sold, with long lines each morning at the ticket sales office.

The new bus connection to the railway line will provide more convenience to passengers who travel to Vientiane Station which is located some 15 kilometers from the city center.