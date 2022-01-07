Laos Confirms 1,020 New Cases of Covid-19 and Ten Deaths



Laos has recorded 1,020 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with ten new deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,475 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,020 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,018 cases of community spread and two imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

Seven people in Vientiane Capital passed away due to Covid-19.

Two people in Vientiane Province passed away due to Covid-19.

One death in Khammouane Province was attributed to Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 432 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province there were 83 cases

In Bokeo Province there were 34 cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were eight cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 46 cases.

Champasack Province saw 15 cases today.

Khammouane Province saw 12 cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 7,064 active cases of Covid-19, with 421 confirmed deaths, and 116,890 total cases.

Meanwhile, 421 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.