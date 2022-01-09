Lao and Vietnamese PMs Launch ‘Laos – Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year’

Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and his counterpart Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh have together launched the Laos – Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year.

The announcement was made yesterday during a state visit to Vietnam made by the Prime Minister of Laos, Phankham Viphavanh.

Addressing the press conference, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham said that the two countries have noted with satisfaction the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, and peoples, which have unceasingly been reinforced in the recent past, Vietnam Plus reports.

The two sides have agreed to commence implementation of a joint statement issued during an official visit to Vietnam by Party General Secretary and President of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith in June 2021, as well as 14 bilateral agreements signed during a trip to Laos by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc in August.

The two countries are to cooperate in developing an independent and self-reliant economy, maintain the solidarity and unity of ASEAN, and support Cambodia’s chairmanship of ASEAN this year.

They will together boost connectivity, developing road, rail, and sea infrastructure, with special importance placed upon the Vung Ang Port, which will assist Laos in transporting cargo by sea. The Hanoi-Vientiane Expressway was also promoted as a project of strategic importance to both sides.

Prime Minister Pham also said his country will provide Laos with another 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, PM Phankham thanked the Vietnamese Party, State, and people for their highly-valued assistance to Laos during the country’s struggle for national liberation in the past, as well as national development and defense in the present.

He said that the two sides had agreed to work closely together to nurture the historic friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation in the fields of politics, diplomacy, defense, and security.

The countries will strengthen infrastructure and tourism connectivity, as well as promote partnerships in energy and agriculture, as well as uphold coordination during regional and international forums.

The two prime ministers jointly launched the Laos – Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, with special celebrations to be organized on both countries’ national days to highlight the long-lasting and special friendship.