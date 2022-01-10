Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to four years imprisonment.



Myanmar’s deposed civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been sentenced to four additional years in prison.

In the latest of a series of trials, Aung San Suu Kyi was found guilty of illegal possession of walkie-talkies as well as breaking Covid-19 regulations.

Suu Kyi, 76, was first convicted in December before Junta Chief Min Aung Hlaing later reduced the sentence to two years.

The former state counselor and de facto leader of the country was ousted and detained by the Myanmar military 11 months ago.

The media was not present at the latest trial, with the new sentence bringing Suu Kyi’s total sentencing to six years imprisonment.

Ms. Suu Kyi has been hit with a number of charges that, if found guilty, could see her imprisoned for life.

Suu Kyi’s detention has sparked nationwide protests calling for her release.

ASEAN countries held an emergency meeting in Jakarta in April last year, attended by leaders and top-level representatives from each member nation, including Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, to try to persuade the country to restore peace.

The ASEAN leaders demanded an end to the killings, pressing the General to accept a five-point consensus to end the violence and begin a constructive dialogue, as well as accepting humanitarian assistance.

Laos made an official statement regarding the situation in Myanmar in March last year through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, saying it encourages all parties concerned to engage in a peaceful resolution through constructive dialogue and reconciliation in order to return the situation to normalcy soon for peace, development, and the interests of the people of Myanmar.