Laos Bananas Remain Pick of the Bunch for Export to China



Bananas once again tipped the scales as the major agricultural export crop for Laos in 2021.

Laos earned over USD 900 million from the export of agricultural products in 2021, according to a recent government report.

Bananas made up the biggest of the bunch, with USD 225.33 million worth of bananas from Laos exported to China in 2021.

Rubber exports reached USD 214.37 million, cassava was worth USD 196.58 million, sugarcane USD 25.43 million, and watermelon worth USD 26.33 million.

A surge in production saw Laos increase the export value of bananas by 76 percent in 2019, while in 2020, Laotian banana exports to China and Thailand reached a record-breaking USD 227.4 million.

While bananas and watermelon were previously the only fruits able to be shipped directly to China from Laos, new bilateral agreements with China now include passion fruit and citrus fruits from Laos as well.

Laos plans to export its first shipment of over fifty thousand tons of citrus fruits to China early this year in a deal with USD 50 million.

The export citrus fruits are grown in Laos and include oranges, pomelo, and lemons.

Some 3,600 hectares of land in nine provinces across the country, namely Luang Namtha, Bokeo, Xayaboury, Luang Prabang, Vientiane Province, Bolikhamxay, Savannakhet, Champasack, and Attapeu, are dedicated to the cultivation of citrus fruits, with 70 percent of crops produced solely for export.

Lao citrus fruits now meet the relevant requirements are allowed as imports, according to Chinese laws and regulations and the “Protocol of the General Administration of Customs of China and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Laos on the Phytosanitary Requirements for Lao Citrus Fruit Exported to China.”

According to reports, Laos’ Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry is compiling market opening paperwork for fruits such as durian, longan, dragon fruit, and jackfruit with Chinese Customs.

These fruits are likely to be approved for sale to China soon.

—

Join our Telegram channel to receive our regular news updates.