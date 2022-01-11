First Tourists Arrive in Laos After Reopening



A Korean school group has become the first group of tourists to arrive in Laos since the country’s reopening this year.

Vientiane Times reports that the group of 17 students and six teachers from Ipo High School in Seoul, Korea, arrived at Wattay International Airport on Monday.

The group will be undertaking cultural exchange activities and playing golf with students and staff from Faseekham Secondary School in Vientiane’s Naxaithong District.

The school’s travel arrangements were organized by Family Tour Co Ltd.

A representative of Ipo School, Ms. Sin Su Lee, said in an interview with VTE 9 Channel that “our visit is to promote cultural exchanges and practice golf from 10 January to 20 February. We can travel in Laos as part of the Green Zone Travel Plan scheme organized by the Government of Laos.”

The students and teachers from Ipo High School’s golf department will be able to visit Vang Vieng and Luang Prabang as part of their trip as “green zones” under the Green Zone Travel Plan.

“The main purpose of the trip is for our students to practice golf,” said Ms. Sin Su Lee, “however, our group is also excited about visiting beautiful natural sites, as well as learning about the history and culture of Laos,” she said.

The group will stay at the Booyoung Lao Hotel which is located near the SEA Games Golf Club in Xaythany District.

Laos officially reopened its borders to group tours from 31 countries on 1 January under the Green Zone Travel Plan.

Under the scheme, tourists are authorized to travel within two zones, namely Green Travel Zones and Green Travel Trails, which will be rolled out in three phases.