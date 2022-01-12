Methamphetamines Found in Parcels Shipped from Germany to Laos



Customs officials in Thailand have intercepted 23 kilograms of crystal methamphetamines mailed from Germany to Laos.

The haul, worth about USD 1.5 million, was discovered in parcels at the Bangkok postal center, according to Bangkok Post.

Spokesman to the Customs Department, Chaiyut Khamkhun, told reporters on Monday that the drugs were found in two international parcels that had declared contents as chocolate and coffee beans.

X-ray scans at the parcel center helped officials discover the real contents of the parcels.

When customs officers opened the parcels, they found seven bags of crystal meth hidden under packaged chocolate, with another parcel containing 12 bags of crystal meth under coffee beans.

The two parcels were mailed from Germany to an address in Laos but were routed through Thailand.

The bust comes after a similar case, in which authorities in the Netherlands arrested six people for attempting to send 47,000 ecstasy pills to Laos late last year.

—

Join our Telegram channel to receive our regular news updates.