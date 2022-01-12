MOFA Proposes Easing Visa Restrictions for Entrance to Laos



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent a proposal to the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control requesting it ease certain restrictions on entrance visas to Laos.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) says it has received an overwhelming number of requests from embassies and consulates requesting that their country be added to the list of 31 countries permitted to enter Laos under the Green Travel Zone Plan.

In order to better implement the Green Travel Zone reopening scheme and ensure convenient facilitation for visitors, MOFA has suggested that certain Covid-19 prevention measures and other regulations regarding the issuance of visas should be abolished.

Specifically, the letter proposes reopening Wattay International Airport and the Friendship Bridge to Nong Khai.

It also proposes resuming the issuance of tourist visas at Lao embassies, consulates, and consular offices abroad, as well as reinstating the E-visa system.

Laos closed its borders to tourism in March 2020, remaining closed to all international visitors except for diplomats, investors, businesspeople, and essential foreign workers.

The country officially reopened on 1 January under the Green Travel Zone Plan, which allows group tours from certain countries to enter and travel to certain locations.