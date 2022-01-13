HOMEVEST lists on 1Exchange, Singapore’s First Regulated Private Securities Exchange

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 13 January 2022 – Homevest Sdn Bhd (“HOMEVEST”) has successfully listed on the 1Exchange (“1X”) platform, Singapore’s first private securities exchange regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), in a listing process today.





HOMEVEST consists of 3 divisions including HOMEVEST Capital, HOMEVEST Living and HOMEVEST Development. HOMEVEST is in the business of property investment, management, acquisition and development. Formerly known as KYY Empire and founded in 2016, the company has made a significant impact on the Malaysian property market with out-of-the-box property solutions. Within 5 years period, HOMEVEST’s has won numerous recognitions and awards throughout the region.

HOMEVEST is currently managing a wide range of properties portfolio of RM328 million covering Klang Valley and Johor Bahru. HOMEVEST had also obtained its ISO status being a certified company holding the ISO9001 Quality Management System and ISO14001 Environment Management System certifications.

This newly obtained status for HOMEVEST on 1Exchange will further strengthen HOMEVEST’s positioning in property development and project acquisition. Based in the global financial hub of Singapore, 1X is the first regulated private securities exchange with a Recognised Market Operator licence granted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. 1X is part of CapBridge Financial, backed by Singapore Exchange (“SGX”), SGInnovate, Hong Kong Cyberport and South Korea-based Hanwha Investment, among other strategic/institutional shareholders. It allows HOMEVEST to diversify its investor base by expanding to a broader community globally and digitally.

Moving forward, HOMEVEST aims to develop sustainable Smart City ecosystems with its preferred technology partner, Huawei Malaysia to implement and inaugurate edge cutting innovative technologies solutions in the smart city development.

Dato’ KY Lim, Group Managing Director of HOMEVEST, said, “Today’s event marks a historical milestone for HOMEVEST. It brings us one step closer to achieving our vision of creating a world shaped by sustainable and smart-living communities with close-knit relationships. Over the years, HOMEVEST has seen rapid growth in its properties portfolio, investors and client base. We are looking forward to unlock more value for our shareholders, partners and homeowners.”

Lim further added, “It is our privilege for HOMEVEST to be listed in 1Exchange, the first MAS-regulated private securities exchange in Singapore and a member of leading integrated private market ecosystem, CapBridge Financial. We decided to be listed in Singapore because it is one of the world’s top financial hubs and is an attractive market due to its competitiveness and reputation in the business environment, human capital, infrastructure and financial sector.”

Lim continued, “In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted almost everything globally. We took this time to redefine our brand and realign our priority to focus on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals for the post-pandemic world. We believe in the importance of sustainable practices and we are committed to address sustainability in our business.”

Dato’ Marcus Low, Executive Director & CEO of HOMEVEST, added, “There is still a huge potential in the Malaysian property market, with our average house prices on of the lowest when compared to houses in China, Australia, Singapore and other Southeast Asia countries. While we continue to offer home affordability solutions to our customers, we are committed to reinvest our profits for sustainable growth and to generate returns for our shareholders.”

The direct listing on 1Exchange was marked by a virtual gong-striking ceremony on 12 January, attended by representatives from HOMEVEST, Dato’ KY Lim, Group Managing Director; Dato’ Marcus Low, Executive Director & CEO; Corporate Advisor, Datuk Wira Haji Muhammad Faizal Zainol; Puar Chin Jong, Independent Non-Executive Director; Hong Boon Toh, Independent Non-Executive Director; Victor Chia, CEO of 1Exchange, Johnson Chen, CEO of CapBridge & Founder of CapBridge Financial Group and Mohamed Nasser, Senior Vice President and Global Head Equity Capital Markets at SGX.

We are delighted that HOMEVEST has selected 1exchange as their listing venue. As Malaysia’s business in property investment, management and development, HOMEVEST unlocks value for their partners to make home ownership more affordable and accessible. 1Exchange is proud to be a partner to HOMEVEST and we look forward to its continued growth. Said 1Exchange Chief Executive Offer, Victor Chia.

About HOMEVEST

One of HOMEVEST signature programmes is the Home Ownership Programme for Employees (H.O.P.E.) which is aimed at enabling corporations and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to empower their employees to own a home. This programme is officially supported by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (Kementerian Perumahan dan Kerajaan Tempatan) and endorsed by the Malaysia Book of Records as the “First Property Company to Provide Homeownership Programme for Employees in Malaysia.”

The innovative programme focus on assists employees to achieve their dream of owning a house with value-added benefits for employers to retain their top-performing employees. In addition, this programme is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) no. 8, which is to promote sustained, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work for all.

HOMEVEST Living has proven its clout as an innovative property solutions provider by continuously developing original and unprecedented solutions for property management. Its 3 in 1 Deal consists of Zero Deposit, Free Mover Service, Free Utilities. Flexi-Rent2own Programme provides hassle-free solutions for its customers. With this deal, HOMEVEST Living was able to rapidly attract new customers and achieve 95% occupancy rate in 2021.

Backed by its strong and experienced management team, experienced board of directors, and with the support of its trusted board of advisors and customers, HOMEVEST has won many accolades over the years and has earned an excellent reputation for its high standards in entrepreneurship, innovation and social responsibility and HOMEVEST seek to achieve its vision of creating a world shaped by sustainable and smart-living communities with close-knit relationships.

