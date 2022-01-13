Laos Confirms 805 New Cases of Covid-19, Seven Deaths

Laos has recorded 805 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with seven new deaths.

Cases have remained under 1,000 across the country this week, showing a gradual downward trend as the country pushes beyond a 50% vaccination rate.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,171 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 805 new cases confirmed.

There were 804 cases of community spread and one imported case across the country.

New Deaths

Four people in Vientiane Capital passed away due to Covid-19.

One death was recorded in Bokeo Province due to Covid-19.

One death was recorded in Houaphan Province due to Covid-19.

One death was recorded in Sekong Province due to Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 148 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 51 cases of community spread were recorded, with 21 cases in Luang Prabang City, three cases in Chomphet District, ten cases in Nan District, five cases in Phonxay District, six cases in Phou Khoun District, ang only one case in Ngoy District.

In Bokeo Province there were 27 cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 19 cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 92 cases.

Champasack Province saw 15 cases today.

Khammouane Province saw nine cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 7,104 active cases of Covid-19, with 471 confirmed deaths, and 122,241 total cases.

Meanwhile, 784 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 63.09% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 51.02%.