The Launch of MoroccoTech seeks to establish Morocco as one of the Best Digital hub in Africa

The launch event for MoroccoTech Brand is expected to be a mega-show with the presence of Government representatives and renowned names from the private sector. The event is already generating a lot of buzz in the media and in the industry circles.

RABAT, MOROCCO – Media Outreach – 14 January 2022 – MoroccoTech is officially scheduled to be launched on 14th January 2022. it will be launched by the Minister for Digital Transition and Reform of the administration, Dr. Ghita MEZZOUR (Digital Expert and PhD from the School of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA). This is expected to be a significant event that will propel Morocco as a digital hub destination for companies across the globe. The event will be broadcast worldwide by several media organizations, reaching millions of viewers, leading to substantial exposure for the brands and business sponsors.

Emphasizing the objective behind the launch of the MoroccoTech, Dr. Ghita MEZZOUR remarked, “MoroccoTech is a movement, a brand, and a commitment to strengthen Morocco’s position as a regional digital hub”. The theme of the event is aptly summarized by its slogan, “Be Bold, Be Digital”.

This prominent launch event will feature top dignitaries, prominent industry leaders and influencers from various sectors. Government representatives expected to participate in the event include Dr. Ghita Mezzour (Minister Delegate in charge of Digital Transition and Reform of The Administration), Mr. Mohcine Jazouli (Minister Delegate in charge of Investment, Convergence and Evaluation of Public Policies), and Mr. Younes Sekkouri (Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills).

Representatives from private sector who will grace the event include Mr. Chakib Alj CEO of CGEM (General Confederation of Moroccan Companies), Mr. Amine Zarouk President of APEBI (Moroccan Federation of Information Technologies, Telecommunications and Offshoring), Mr. Mehdi Alaoui (Vice- President of APEBI Federation) and Mr. Mohamed Saad President of AUSIM (Association Of Users Of Information Systems In Morocco).

“This is going to be a major show for us.” says a spokesperson from the organizing team. “We are committed to promoting Morocco as the best digital destination in Africa that offers favorable ecosystem supporting innovative, sustainable and responsible work ethics. This is going to be the gold standard as we move towards an economy that will power the next wave of global innovations”.

The event will also have a galaxy of influential speakers sharing their experience and thoughts with the audience. The panel discussions have been organized around relevant key issues to uncover challenges and solutions. These discussions are expected to throw insights on several parameters that are going to drive the success of MoroccoTech movement.

The event will shine a spotlight on sustainable products and technologies by innovative companies in sectors such as FinTech, AgriTech, HealthTech, and GovTech. And these will gain further traction when they are streamed across the various networks & channels.

Digital and tech innovation is at the heart of Morocco’s economic transformation through innovation- led growth, as the country seeks to become an international digital hub and the best techshoring destination in Africa. Sector-specific developments are setting a precedent for the wider economic growth, as both the private and public sectors consider adoption of new technologies as a way to increase efficiency.

Over the last few years, Morocco has been able to capitalize on its the quality of its young talents, its proximity to European markets, as well as its regionally competitive telecommunication infrastructure and multilingual workforce, to achieve reasonable success in building up a digital hub model. The country has now embarked on a mission to develop MoroccoTech Ecosystem, as it realizes the enormous contribution it can make to the economic growth. digital is a promising sector and great opportunity for the national economy because of its potential to create jobs for youth and its contribution to the country’s balance of trade.

Visitors interested to participate in the event can register online on the brand’s website at: https://moroccotech.org/ For more information about the event and other inquiries, send an email or reach out via the website.

