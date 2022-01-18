Laos Confirms 733 New Cases of Covid-19, Three Deaths

Laos has recorded 733 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with three deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 4,597 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 733 new cases confirmed.

There were 730 cases of community spread and three imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

One death in Luang Prabang Province passed away due to Covid-19.

One death in Khammouane Province passed away due to Covid-19.

One death in XIeng khouang Province passed away due to Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 222 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 28 cases of community spread were recorded, with 13 cases in Luang Prabang City, one case in Chomphet District, seven cases in Pak Saeng District, three cases in Nan District, three cases in Phou Khoun District, and one case in Xieng Ngern District.

In Bokeo Province there were 22 cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 12 cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 36 cases.

Champasack Province saw two cases today.

Khammouane Province saw 20 cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 8,223 active cases of Covid-19, with 500 confirmed deaths, and 126,066 total cases.

Meanwhile, 344 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 63.38% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 52.00%.