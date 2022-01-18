Vang Vieng Station Commences Freight Services Along Laos-China Railway

Vang Vieng Station in Vientiane Province has commenced providing freight services along the Laos-China Railway.

The station began the provision of freight services this week in order to meet increased demand, according to the railway operator.

Vang Vieng Station, located along Route 13 in Vang Vieng District, Vientiane Province, features a cargo yard with two freight lanes.

The cargo bay at Vang Vieng Station can hold up to 420 containers.

The Laos-China Railway was officially launched in December last year, commencing with only two freight terminals, namely South Vientiane Station and Na Teuy Station, as well as the customs checkpoint at Boten Station.

Since the opening of the Laos-China Railway, there has been much interest in freight services from Vientiane to China, according to the railway operator.

The main exports delivered via the railway to China have been rubber, rice, charcoal, as well as iron ore, and other minerals.

Meanwhile, major goods shipped to Laos have been fertilizers and electronic and mechanical parts, as well as frozen goods shipped onward to Thailand.

The volume of freight delivered along the Laos-China Railway has reached over 60,000 tons since the railway opened, providing a valuable boost to exports for Laos.