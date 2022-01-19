Laos and Cambodia to Strengthen Tourism Cooperation

Laos and Cambodia are to strengthen cooperation in tourism and facilitate more convenient cross-border travel between the two countries.

Khmer Times reports that representatives of the two countries met for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the ASEAN Tourism Forum, held in Cambodia from 16 to 22 January.

The two sides have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) of tourism cooperation that will see strengthened cooperation in tourism to facilitate cross-border travel.

Lao Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism Ms. Suanesavanh Vignaket signed the agreement with Cambodian Minister of Tourism, Mr. Thong Khon.

The MoU will explore human resource development and capacity building through seminars, conferences, trainings and other meetings.

Visits between representatives of state and private institutions, as well as media trips to and from both countries, will also be arranged, according to the MOU.

The two sides are to share their experiences in Covid-19 prevention and control, as well as their countries’ responses to the pandemic and the reopening of tourism.

According to Vientiane Times, one Cambodian official said that the MOU paved the way for the creation of a tourism consulting company that would provide information and technical assistance to ensure a higher standard of tourism in Laos.

After the meeting, the Lao delegation took the opportunity to thank the Cambodian government for its assistance to Laos in providing funds, Covid-19 vaccines, and other medical equipment.