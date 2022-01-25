Vientiane Man Arrested in Possession of 40 Stolen Vehicles

Police in Hatsaifong District, Vientiane Capital, have arrested a man found in possession of 40 stolen vehicles.

Lieutenant Colonel Thatsaphong Vanmanichan, Deputy Chief of Hatsaifong District Police Headquarters, told the media that officers received a complaint from a man in Danxang Village, Xaythany District, regarding a stolen Toyota Fortuner.

On 18 December, police investigated the crime and searched the home of their suspect, Mr. Thongxay (Bird), a 35-year-old man in Thana Village, Hatsaifong District.

Upon inspection of the property, police found dozens of stolen vehicles.

Mr. Thongxay confessed to stealing vehicles using various methods, such as advertising requests to rent vehicles online and advertising vehicle pawn services. After coming into possession of a vehicle, Mr. Thongxay would then sell the vehicle.

He worked with two accomplices, a 32-year-old woman in Vientiane Province and a 31-year-old woman in Thangkhong Village, Pakngum District.

Some 21 victims have come forward to report the vehicle thieves, with 23 vehicles recovered.

Vehicles stolen by the group include 26 Toyota vans, four Toyota sedans, three Ford Ranger pickup trucks, three Nissan vans, two Hyundai sedans, one Kia sedan, and one Hyundai truck.

Authorities in Hadsaifong District are continuing their investigation to attempt to recover the remaining vehicles.