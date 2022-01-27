Laos Confirms 695 New Cases of Covid-19, One Death

Laos has recorded 695 cases of Covid-19 across the country today with only one new death.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 4,902 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 695 new cases confirmed.

There were 692 cases of community spread and three imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

One death was recorded in Vientiane Capital due to Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 164 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw 39 cases.

In Bokeo Province there were 14 cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were ten cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 22 cases.

Champasack Province saw five cases today.

Khammouane Province saw 19 cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 7,223 active cases of Covid-19, with 534 confirmed deaths, and 132,130 total cases.

Meanwhile, 345 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 64.19% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 54.80%.