Thailand to resume bus services to Laos next month

A transport company in Thailand has said it intends to resume bus services between Thailand and Laos next month.

Thai media reports that The Transport Co., Ltd of Thailand plans to reopen bus services along thirteen routes between Thailand and Laos after being suspended for nearly two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

President of The Transport Co., Ltd of Thailand, Mr. Sanyalak Panwattanalikit, says according to his understanding, a policy is in place to reopen Laos to tourism [across the border] on 1 February, with his company keen to resume bus services.

No such update has been provided by authorities in Laos, however.

Mr. Sanyalak said that the company has begun preparing drivers and other employees, who have received all three doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Under conditions for crossing the border, employees must screen for the virus every seven days with a Rapid Antigen Test (ATK), according to Mr. Sanyalak.

He said that passengers will be required to have had two Covid-19 vaccines and provide ATK results within 72 hours prior to travel in order to comply with Covid-19 prevention and control measures in place by both Thailand and Laos.

Mr. Sanyalak also said that passengers may be required to quarantine under similar conditions to those who travel by air.

“If we are successful in reopening bus services between Thailand and Laos, visitors will be interested in taking a bus from Bangkok to Laos and then traveling to notable sights along the Laos-China Railway,” Mr. Sanyalak added.

The Transport Co., Ltd. of Thailand runs 13 routes between Thailand and Laos, namely Nong Khai-Vientiane; Udon Thani-Vientiane; Ubon Ratchathani-Pakse; Khon Kaen-Vientiane; Bangkok-Vientiane; Nakhon Phanom-Thakhek; Chiang Mai-Luang Prabang; Udon Thani-Nong Khai-Vang Vieng; Bangkok-Pakse; Chiang Rai-Chiang Khong-Bokeo; Loei-Chaiyaburi-Luang Prabang; and Nan-Luang Prabang.