Laos Confirms 400 New Cases of Covid-19, Five Deaths

Laos has recorded 400 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with five new deaths attributed to the coronavirus.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 3,234 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 400 new cases confirmed.

There were 397 cases of community spread and three imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

Two people in Vientiane Capital passed away due to Covid-19.

One death was recorded in Oudomxay Province due to Covid-19.

One death was recorded in Vientiane Province due to Covid-19.

One death was recorded in Bolikhamxay Province due to Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 80 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw 16 cases.

In Bokeo Province there were six cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 12 cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 26 cases.

Champasack Province saw six cases today.

Khammouane Province saw six cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 5,174 active cases of Covid-19, with 558 confirmed deaths, and 135,301 total cases.

Meanwhile, 220 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 64.83% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 56.18%.