Laos-China Railway to launch conventional train service

The Laos-China Railway Company is to operate a conventional train service from next month in order to accommodate a growing number of passengers.

The new conventional train, which will run at speeds of 120km per hour and can accommodate over a thousand passengers, arrived in Vientiane Capital last week, Lao Post reports.

Deputy Chief Engineer at Lao-China Railway Company, Mr. Vongthong Souphanthong, told the media on Thursday that the company’s new ordinary train service will ensure everyone is able to travel.

He said that passengers who intend to travel on the ordinary train can go straight to the station to purchase a ticket and depart, allowing them to bring more luggage.

Tickets for the new service can be purchased at seven stations, namely Vientiane Capital, Phonhong, Vang Vieng, Luang Prabang, Xai District of Oudomxay Province, Nateuy, and Boten Station, according to Mr. Vongthong.

“We have also discussed plans to develop a better service model, including an online ticket booking facility which will be more convenient for passengers,” said Mr. Vongthong.

“Our company is also preparing to open Kasi and Muang Nga stations, and trains will then stop at all stations between Vientiane and Boten,” Mr. Vongthong added.

The Laos-China Railway Company has also announced it will open a ticket sales office at the Vientiane Center shopping complex in Vientiane Capital.

Passenger fares for trips on the upcoming Laos-China Railway have been confirmed in November last year by the Ministry of Public Works and Transport.

Fares for the ordinary train range from LAK 38,000 to 238,000, depending on the distance.