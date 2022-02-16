Laos-China Railway Opens Ticket Office at Vientiane Center

The Laos-China Railway Company is to open a ticket sales office at the Vientiane Center shopping complex in Vientiane Capital.

CRI reports that the new railway ticket sales office provides a new, central location for train ticket sales which will prove more convenient for passengers.

Located on the ground floor of Vientiane Center, the Laos-China Railway ticket office will allow passengers to purchase tickets three days prior to departure.

Initially, tickets for only three routes will be available for purchase at the office, namely Vientiane to Boten, Muang Xay, and Luang Prabang.

The ticket office will open from 10 am until 3:30 pm.

Tickets may be purchased by credit card or by using a QR Code, while the ticket office is not yet accepting cash payments.

The Laos-China Railway Company recently asked the government of Laos for assistance in allowing it to use foreign currency for its transactions.

Citing the continued depreciation of the Lao kip, the company said that it had proposed the government allow it to receive payments in foreign currency or local currency exchanged at market rates.

Passengers using the Laos-China Railway had previously complained of long queues at ticket sales offices, sometimes stretching out into the streets, as well as inconvenient ticketing systems that did not allow for return trips.