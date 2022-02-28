Authorities Destroy Illegal Gaming Machines in Bokeo

Authorities in Bokeo Province of Laos have seized and destroyed unlicensed gaming machines that were imported and used illegally.

The destruction of the gaming machines helps address social ills in the province among the population, KPL reports.

Deputy General Director of the Department of Information, Culture and Tourism in Bokeo Province, Mr. Somsack Mahaphon, says the gaming machines were imported illegally to the province in 2018 by China Xue Xiang Cheng Hydropower and Irrigation Company.

The gaming equipment, which was confiscated in January 2018, was reported by a resident of Tanmixay Village, Xaythany District, Vientiane Capital, according to Deputy General Director Somsack.

The eight illegal gaming machines were destroyed last week.

“These games have a social impact on children and teenagers, affecting emotions, thoughts, and financial loss, as well as, in the worst-case scenario, driving children to miss school, drop out, disrupt society, and others,” Mr. Somsack Mahaphon added.