Laos Shares 3rd Place with Timor-Leste at AFF U23 Championship

The Timor-Leste football team at the AFF U23 Championship showed remarkable sportsmanship over the weekend, suggesting a tie for third place with the Laos national team.

According to a report by the Lao Football Federation, the Lao national football team was forced to withdraw from the AFF U23 Championship after 13 players were exposed to Covid-19.

A further six players were injured in previous matches competing with Malaysia and Thailand.

Without enough players to continue, instructors and coaches made a decision to withdraw the Lao team without playing against the Timorese.

In a show of sportsmanship, the Timor-Leste team agreed to share 3d place in the final rankings with Laos.

Vietnam took first place in the tournament, with Thailand taking second place.

#Stats | Here are the individual titles at the AFF U-23 Championship 2022 by Goal 🇱🇦 Bounphachan Bounkong – Best Player

🇹🇭 Teerasak Poeiphimai – Topscorer

🇰🇭 Hul Kimhuy – Best Goalkeeper Congratulations! 👏#AFFU23 pic.twitter.com/CU3geCz53k — ASEAN FOOTBALL (@theaseanball) February 27, 2022

21-year-old Lao midfielder from Savannakhet Province, Bounphachan Bounkong, was awarded best athlete by the ASEAN Football Federation.

Bounphachan scored two goals against the Malaysian team and showed his prowess in the following match.