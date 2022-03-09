Laos Confirms 208 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 208 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 1.726 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 208 new cases confirmed.

There were 185 cases of community spread and 23 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 102 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw four cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were thirty cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were five cases.

In Bokeo Province saw one case.

Khammouane Province saw no cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 1,643 active cases of Covid-19, with 635 confirmed deaths, and 144,759 total cases.

Meanwhile, 81 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 70% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 59.52%.