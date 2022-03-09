ASEAN Countries Rush to Evacuate Their Citizens in Ukraine

As the conflict in Ukraine continues, countries around the world have begun evacuating their citizens, with ASEAN countries rushing to get their people out.

The Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine reports that nearly all of its in-country citizens have been safely evacuated, with only those in Russian-controlled Kherson and Russian-encircled Mariupol remaining.

Meanwhile, 203 of the 256 Thais seeking to leave Ukraine have successfully done so, according to a Bangkok Post report.

Some 80 Indonesian citizens have also arrived back in their home country after fleeing the fighting, with 14 evacuees remaining in Bucharest, Hungary due to positive Covid tests.

The Prime Minister of Malaysia announced this week that all 24 Malaysian Citizens who had registered with the Malaysian Embassy in Ukraine have been safely evacuated.

As of 3 March, three Singaporeans have left Ukraine, while six remain unevacuated during the crisis.

The Philippines, meanwhile, has made evacuation mandatory for its citizens in Ukraine and is now working to evacuate Filipino seafarers who may be trapped amidst the conflict.

No reports have been released regarding the status of citizens of Laos, Myanmar, or Brunei in Ukraine.