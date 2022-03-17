Laos Eases Entry Procedures for Foreigners and Lao Nationals

Laos has eased entry procedures for foreigners holding certain visa types as well Lao nationals returning from abroad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued an instruction easing restrictions on entry to Laos for Lao nationals and foreigners holding diplomatic visas, or those holding labor visas (LA-B2), spouse visas (SP-3), or other types of multiple entry visas.

According to the instruction, such visa holders will no longer be required to request permission for entry from Lao consulates or embassies abroad, or from the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Instead, eligible visa-holders will simply be required to access the Green Pass online visa portal and register for a QR Code, after which they may travel to Laos.

Upon arrival in Laos, a 48-hour quarantine period following an RT-PCR test for foreign residents arriving in Laos will remain in place, after which seven-day home isolation is authorized.

The Green Pass online portal went live on 2 March to facilitate visitors’ entry to the country.