Laos Confirms 1,137 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 1,137 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 4,063 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,137 new cases confirmed.

There were 1.100 cases of community spread and 37 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 521 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw eight cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were two hundred and forty-eight cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were twenty seven cases.

In Bokeo Province saw eighteen cases.

Khammouane Province saw thirty-seven cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 2,280 active cases of Covid-19, with 649 confirmed deaths, and 154,094 total cases.

Meanwhile, 153 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 75.08% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 60.16%.