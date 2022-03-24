A prestigious collaboration between ShangHai Business Media, SEATech Ventures Corp. & Greenpro Capital Corp. to discover and develop future ASEAN unicorn enterprises on a global scale

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 24 March 2022 – ShangHai Business Media company of SBS Group, SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS: SEAV) and Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) has formally reached an agreement to launch “TheNext SEA Unicorn 2022” to discover and build the next ASEAN Unicorn enterprise on an international level.

“TheNext SEA Unicorn 2022” campaign will be jointly sponsored by SEATech Ventures Corp and GreenPro Capital Corp. This exclusive collaboration invited Dr. C.K. Lee, Founder, CEO & President of GreenPro Capital Corp, Mr. CS Chin, CEO of SEATech Ventures Corp, MR. Cheah Kok Hoong, Executive Chairman of SteerQuest Sdn. Bhd. and Dato’ Ng Wan Peng, President of Big Bad Wolf to serve as the mentors and panel judges for this campaign.

“The Next SEA Unicorn 2022” campaign will run for four months, commencing with 100 participants in the preliminary round in February 2022 and culminating with the top 10 Finalists in July 2022. The ultimate goal of this event is to breakthrough Malaysia’s perception of unicorn startups in the Malaysian market. The Top-10 finalists will then be led by a panel of expert mentors as they battle for the championship title, which will eventually have the opportunity and great exposure to foreign capitalist and international capital markets.

In addition, “The Next SEA Unicorn 2022” will organize two campaign briefing sessions at The Gardens Hotel in Kuala Lumpur on April 1st and April 15th, 2022, respectively. The Founder, CEO, and President of GreenPro Capital Corp, DR. CK Lee, has been invited as the keynote speaker to provide his valuable insights into the industry. The seminar will focus on redefining the standards of Unicorn startups and analyzing its key components. Besides this, the seminar will also speak on integrating into international capital markets by mastering the art of acquiring investors from China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. For further information about these seminars, please visit the official website www.thenextofficial.com or contact +6018 292 5923 （Mr. Martin Lim).

The registration for The Next SEA Unicorn 2022 will open on 21 March 2022! Please register on the official website www.thenextofficial.com or send an email to info@thenextofficial.com. If you have any questions, please contact Martin at 018-292 5923 for further details.

About TheNext

TheNext is a platform purposefully designed to develop & incubate professionals such as Unicorn start-ups, key leaders, content creators and, etc.

Being the pioneer of the first online celebrity selection project, “TheNext Influencer Search 2018” was participated by more than 400 people throughout Malaysia. The overwhelming response of this event gave birth to six notable Malaysian influencers in a short period of 60 days.

#TheNext

About SBS Group

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, SBS started with humble beginnings and eventually evolved to be the leading provider of communication services in Southeast Asia. SBS offers a full range of marketing solutions to brands and businesses, allowing them to engage directly with targeted customers via various media channels and platforms. In 2018, the SBS group successfully acquired the first and oldest Chinese business magazine, “Shanghai” in Malaysia which became the start of their transformation from a traditional business media into the most influential business digital platform in Malaysia.

#SBSGroup

About SEATech Ventures Corp

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC PINK:SEAV) (a Nevada corporation) aspires to nurture and incubate emerging growth technology companies in South East Asia that aim to become tomorrow’s Asia unicorns. SEATech is an incubation platform that aims to pool talents that are equipped with technical, market developmental, and financial expertise. SEATech Ventures Corp is well-positioned to be recognized as an influential Asian Corporate Venture Capital firm in transforming, securitizing, capitalizing, and internationalizing Asia technology companies. We position ourselves in providing mentoring and consultancy on growth strategies through business integration and aid in providing funding strategy which includes equity crowdfunding, private placement, and going public. With vast experiences in business and ventures, our key management team possesses the business acumen and has access to a network of managing partners across Asia who are committed to introducing high-quality deal flows to us. For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.seatech-ventures.com.

#SEATech

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, CryptoSX for STOs, health, wellness, and fine art as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges, and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-sized businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services includes but is not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services, and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high-growth companies.

#Greenpro

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.