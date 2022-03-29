Laos-China Railway Suspends Vientiane-Luang Prabang Route Amid Omicron Outbreak

The Laos-China Railway has suspended passenger train operations between Vientiane and Luang Prabang until 31 March.

The company said in a statement on Saturday that amid the latest outbreak of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, it has suspended passenger train services in order to reshuffle employees and improve Covid-19 prevention measures.

Other passenger services will continue as scheduled.

Daily cases of Covid-19 in Laos reached 2,183 today, with 1,132 cases of community spread recorded in Vientiane Capital.

Two new deaths were also recorded today.

Laos has ordered the closure of preschools and primary schools from years 1 to 4 across the nation, with a particular focus on areas of community spread.

Meanwhile, authorities say the upcoming Lao New Year holiday could be canceled if infection rates become too high.

Luang Prabang Province has issued guidelines for safely celebrating Lao New Year in the province this year, with water play prohibited.

The Laos-China Railway also issued a notice today stating that trains may run at reduced speeds due to heavy rain.