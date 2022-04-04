Laos Records USD 48 Million Trade Surplus in February

Laos posted a USD 48 million trade surplus in February 2022, with exports totaling USD 519 million and imports totaling USD 471 million.

According to the most recent data from the Lao Trade Portal website, the total value of trade in February was USD 990 million, Xinhua reports.

Laos’ primary exports were gold (in the form of bars), paper and paper goods, copper ore, rubber, cassava, bananas, and garments.

Road vehicles (other than motorbikes and tractors), diesel fuel, mechanical equipment, wood pulp and waste paper, car components, electrical wire, cables, plastics, fuel, and chemical products were the primary imports.

China was Laos’ top export destination, followed by Vietnam and Thailand.

Thailand, China, and Vietnam were the primary source nations for imports, according to the report.