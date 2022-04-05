Feasibility Study Underway for Vientiane to Houaphanh Expressway

An expressway linking Vientiane Capital with Houaphanh Province is closer to reality after a feasibility study for the project was announced yesterday.

A signing ceremony was held in Vientiane Capital for a feasibility study between the Government of Laos, Nana Chin Sole Co. Ltd, and Big Brother 456 Company.

Present at the signing ceremony were Minister of Planning and Investment, Ms. Khamchanh Vongsenboun, Deputy Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ms. Ngampasom Meuangmany, and other high-ranking officials.

Ms. Nanthale Saysena, President of Nana Chin Company, and Mr. Niyom Chanthamountry, Chairman of Big Brother 456 Company also witnessed the signing.

The study will research the feasibility of the survey, design, and construction of a new expressway linking the two provinces.

The Vientiane-Houaphanh Expressway will be conducted in three phases, with Phase One linking Vientiane’s Xaythany District to Anouvong District in Xaysomboun Province.

Phase Two will stretch from Xaysomboun to Pek District in Xieng Khouang, while Phase Three will connect Xieng Khouang to Houaphanh Province.

President of Big Brother 456 Company, Mr. Niyom Chanthamountry, said “The project will be constructed under a build-operate-transfer (BOT) model after a concession period of 50 years. The project will take approximately five years to complete, and we guarantee that it will be of the highest quality.”

The project was submitted to the government for approval in August last year.