Ackenting Group Shifts Accounting Services In Singapore Online

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the evolving landscape of business operations, accounting firm in Singapore , Ackenting Group, has announced that they are shifting their accounting services online to serve and meet their clients' evolving needs for digital strategies.

To remain competitive and relevant in the post-COVID business environment, Ackenting Group recognises that technology is strategically important as a vital component of the industry. Before the pandemic, many corporate accounting functions and services take place manually. However, with certain COVID-19 restrictions set in place for the workplace, Ackenting Group had to shift their services and operations online to cater to the shift in working environment, allowing both the firm and their clients access to the accounting system anytime and anywhere. This will be achieved with the implementation of effective and well-tested accounting software such as Optical Character Recognition that automates specific accounting procedures to minimise human error and boost efficiency.

Many SMEs lack the necessary training and do not have the fundamental IT knowledge. Furthermore, cost has always been the key factor that impedes the implementation and training of IT solutions. By going online, small businesses can now tap into the knowledge and expertise of Ackenting Group’s consultants without having to come up with additional resources and increasing their budget.

AG is a mid-tier audit and accounting firm in Singapore that provides affordable accounting services in Singapore. Their services also extend to company incorporation, secretarial, GST and tax filing services, among others. With two offices in Singapore and Malaysia and over ten years of experience under their belt, Ackenting Group is also part of the IR Global Professional Services Network, which is made up of more than 1,000 professional corporations across the globe.

Ackenting Group currently provides comprehensive accounting and corporate advisory solutions to clients from a wide range of industries including Oil & Gas, Marine, Printing, Manufacturing, Logistics, Construction & Engineering, F&B, and more. With Ackenting Group’s services, the firm hopes to provide quick, affordable, and practical solutions to both small and large businesses.

For more information on Ackenting Group and their extensive range of corporate solutions, do visit https://ag-singapore.com/.

