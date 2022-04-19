Colgate’s latest electric toothbrush launching first on Shopee is ‘Tailored for Your Smile’

Colgate is meeting the oral care needs of Gen Z and Millennial consumers and offering exclusive deals with its Super Brand Day campaign on Shopee Mall

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 April 2022 – Colgate, the global leader in oral care, collaborates with Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, to launch their new electric toothbrush that is ‘Tailored for Your Smile’. The electric toothbrush was developed based on the brand’s research into category and cultural trends to create product innovations that suit the lifestyle of modern consumers. It is only available online and in five markets — Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Philippines, and shoppers can look forward to special launch deals only on Colgate’s official store on Shopee Mall.

With 10 speed intensity and 4 different cleaning modes – squeaky clean, sparkle, gum care and night spa – Colgate’s new Electric Toothbrush allows users to personalize their brushing experience. From gentle gum care to sparkling deep clean, users will be able to find the brushing experience that is tailored just for them.

It also comes packed with smart features that provide real-time “coaching” for the best brushing experience, including its smart pressure sensor to remind users to apply less pressure when brushing their teeth, a quad pacer that pulses when it is time to change the brushing area, and a built-in timer of two minutes for optimal efficiency.

Yves Briantais, Vice President Marketing, Asia Pacific, Colgate-Palmolive said: “We are extremely happy and excited to launch Colgate’s first smart electric toothbrush on Shopee to help people in Singapore noticeably improve their oral health. With a large and fast-growing base of digital consumers in this region, we decided to adopt a digital-first approach aimed at reaching and serving them with an engaging and tailored online shopping experience. We hope to encourage consumers to upgrade from their trusty manual toothbrushes to one that can bring them a personalised brushing experience.”

Pavan Challa, Director, Regional Brand Partnerships, Shopee said, “In the past year, we are seeing more consumers shopping online for essential products, with 8 times more users shopping online at least once a month on Shopee Mall. We have been working with brands such as Colgate to expand our product variety to meet this increasing demand. With Oral Care as our fastest-growing subcategory, we are glad to be the exclusive e-commerce platform to bring Colgate’s innovative smart electric toothbrush to our shoppers. We will continue partnering with brands to offer shoppers access to greater convenience, variety and value all-year-round through Shopee Mall.”

Last year, Shopee and Colgate-Palmolive signed their first Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly drive e-commerce penetration for the Personal Care category on Shopee in the region. It marked a key milestone in deepening collaboration on multiple fronts to accelerate growth of Colgate-Palmolive’s digital commerce business across Southeast Asia and Taiwan by more than 20x by 2025. Oral Care is the fastest-growing subcategory on Shopee, driven by increasing consumer demand for trusted brands and innovative products.

Starting this year, Colgate-Palmolive became a strategic partner under Shopee’s Regional Champion Brands Programme[1], which will help to strengthen Colgate-Palmolive’s online presence and deliver more of their innovative and high-quality products to millions of households through Shopee’s extensive reach.

‘Tailored For Your Smile’ Super Brand Day on 22 April

Shoppers can tune in to Shopee Live on 20 April at 6pm to find out more about this campaign, oral care habits, and Colgate’s Super Brand Day that will take place on Shopee on 22 April.

As part of Colgate’s Super Brand Day, shoppers can anticipate exciting deals on Colgate’s newest electric toothbrush ($149, U.P. $299.90), Super Brand Day-exclusive bundles, all-day $25 off vouchers, Slash & Snatch Deals of up to 60% off, and so much more. They will also receive a free Pristine Electronic Diffuser Bundle Gift Set worth $45.90 with a minimum spend of $78. Shoppers will also stand to win an OTO Galaxy Step worth $1,980 with every $45 spent on Colgate’s official store on Shopee.

Find out more about the Colgate Tailored For Your Smile campaign at (https://shopee.sg/m/colgate-super-brand-day-teaser).

[1] Regional Champion Brands Programme is an exclusive, by-invite only program open to top brand partners, aimed to better support brands in accelerating their growth on the regional and local levels.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children’s oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.3 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com.

About Shopee Mall

Shopee Mall is the region’s leading online mall offering one-stop access to a wide range of international and local brands and retailers. Shoppers can enjoy three guarantees delivered by Shopee Mall — 100% authentic products, free returns and free shipping. With always-on deals, entertainment and a robust loyalty programme, Shopee Mall offers an unparalleled online shopping experience and best value all year round. Shopee Premium was introduced in 2020 to add greater variety to Shopee Mall. Users can shop from a curated selection of premium fashion, beauty and lifestyle products from renowned luxury brands.

