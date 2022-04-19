Vientiane Province Police Officer Found Shot Dead

Authorities are searching for clues in the shooting death of a Meun District police officer found by the roadside.

The 45-year-old police officer, identified as Mr. Taimua, is believed to have been ambushed on his way to the district public security office in Vientiane Province, according to Vientiane Times.

The officer was shot twice, with bullet wounds found in the belly and head, according to police.

Authorities suspect he was killed as a result of a disagreement that arose during unlawful business activities.

Gun violence is on the rise in Laos, with the use of firearms in murder cases also increasing, according to police.

Road rage incidents involving guns have also captured public attention in recent years, with numerous events reported on social media or captured by CCTV.