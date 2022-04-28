Lao and Cambodian PMs Discuss New Bridge, Plan Visits 

During a meeting in Kumamoto, Japan last week, Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh asked Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to construct a bridge between the two countries.

Hun Sen has said he agrees that a bridge would be beneficial to the two countries’ relationship.

He also said on social media that he plans to soon visit Laos, specifically Champasack province, which borders Cambodia.

Phankham had another request as well: that Cambodian and Lao military officers exchange visits.

PM Phankham invited the Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army and son of Hun Sen, Lieutenant General Hun Manet to visit Laos

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has publicly declared his support for his oldest son as his successor.

During the visit to Japan, Phankham also expressed gratitude for Cambodia’s aid to Laos amidst the COVID Pandemic.

The two leaders have agreed that they’re satisfied with their nations’ relationship and that bilateral ties are strong between them.

A new friendship bridge could soon be evidence of those ties.