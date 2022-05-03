Electricite Du Laos Reports LAK 19 Billion Lost to Theft

Electricite Du Laos (EDL) has reported losses of more than LAK 19 billion due to electricity theft and meter tampering.

Mr. Chansom Pilavong, head of the power company’s department of inspection, reported that from 2021 to 2022, some 31 cases of electricity theft had been found.

He said that over 9.6 million kWh of electricity had been used illegally, costing the company more than LAK 19 billion (USD 1.5 million), according to Vientiane Times.

Of this, EDL has managed to recover only LAK 5.6 billion worth of stolen electricity.

Following an investigation, five EDL employees in Vientiane Capital and two provincial employees have been dismissed by the company.

Mr. Chansom says that all employees involved in electricity theft and meter tampering will face immediate dismissal.

In 2021, Electricite du Laos announced new measures against electricity theft and meter tampering, including tripling fines for infringements.

The power company said that those who siphon power from others or from public outlets, as well as anyone who illegally converts or tampers with electricity meters, must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

EDL even offered a reward to residents who report illegally modified electric meters or those who steal electricity for personal gain.