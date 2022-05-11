Prime Minister Phankham Departs for United States to Join US-ASEAN Summit     

Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh departed Vientiane yesterday evening to attend the US-Asean Special Summit to be held in Washington, DC from 12-13 May.

Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Vientiane, Ms. Joy M. Sakurai, joined Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh at Wattay International Airport to wish him safe travels to Washington, DC.

Mr. Phankham will lead a delegation from Laos to the US-ASEAN Special Summit.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister flew from Wattay International Airport to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport aboard an Airbus A320.

Soon after, he boarded a commercial flight from Bangkok to the United States.

US President Joe Biden will host leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Washington to demonstrate the United States’ commitment to regional cooperation, according to the White House.

The summit comes as ASEAN commemorates 45 years of cooperation with the United States.

The US says it prioritizes a free and open Indo-Pacific based on a shared commitment to common interests, including respect for ASEAN centrality, underpinned by strong, sovereign, and independent nations and respect for human rights and the rule of law.

“It is a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration to serve as a strong, reliable partner in Southeast Asia,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

The summit was initially to be held in March but was postponed due to scheduling concerns by some members and the advent of the conflict in Ukraine.