Lao Athletes Win First Silver and Bronze Medals    

Laos has received its first silver medal in petanque at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Ms. Bovilak Theppakun took the silver medal for Laos at the women’s shooting event on Friday.

Khin Cherry Thet of Myanmar defeated the Lao petanque player with a score of 27-44, taking the gold medal.

“My thanks go to the Ministry of Education and Sports, as well as the Lao people who cheered me on during the competition,” Bovilak said in a post on social media.

“I’m sorry that I couldn’t bring home the gold medal, but I’ll try to do so in future competitions.”

The silver medallist has participated in several international professional petanque events, taking home a trophy for Laos at the Women’s World Championships in 2019.

Meanwhile, Phouthsavanh Sisomphou competed in the Men’s Under-70kg bodybuilder event, winning the first bronze medal in Lao bodybuilding history.

“Thank you everyone for encouraging me and helping me make history for our country,” Phouthsavanh said.

Earlier this month, Lao pencak silat fighter, Poukky, won the country’s first medal at the SEA Games 2021 in Hanoi, Vietnam.