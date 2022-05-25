Laos People’s Court President Visits President of Cuba

Ms. Viengthong Siphandone, President of the People’s Supreme Court of Laos made an official visit to Cuba this month as part of strengthening bilateral relations.

First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, received Ms. Viengthong on 20 May at the Palace of the Revolution, according to Cuban state media.

“For us, her presence in Cuba is a pleasure and a tremendous satisfaction,” stated the President.

Díaz-Canel commented that the two peoples are linked by historic relations, “for us, Laos is a sister country, while this visit contributes to strengthening these historic ties in the bilateral relations we share.”

The President took the opportunity to convey greetings to the Secretary-General of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of the Republic, Thongloun Sisoulith, and other Lao leaders.

He especially thanked Laos for its support in opposing the US blockade and reiterated the invitation to the Laotian Party Secretary-General and President to visit Cuba.

Ms. Viengthong Siphandone thanked the Cuban President for the warm welcome she had received and reiterated the positive status of bilateral relations, based on the common principle of respect for sovereignty and defense of the people.

“We must continue to build this relationship,” she added, highlighting cooperation between the two countries in matters of medicine and international law.

The Supreme Court President said that during her visit to Cuba she had the opportunity to discuss issues related to justice, and in particular on how to continue strengthening ties between the two countries in this field.

Ms. Viengthong Siphandone was accompanied in her visit by Ms. Anouphone Kittirath, Ambassador of Laos in Cuba; Mr. Khounsouvanh Southammavong, director-general of the Supreme People’s Court personnel department; and Mr. Chatoulinh Sihaphom, first secretary and second in command of the diplomatic mission.

Attending the meeting on the Cuban side were Political Bureau member and Communist Party Central Committee Secretary of Organization Roberto Morales Ojeda; the President of the People’s Supreme Court, Rubén Remigio Ferro; and Alberto Blanco San José, head of the Asia and Oceania Directorate at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.