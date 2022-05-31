Laos and Belarus Undertake Anti-Aircraft Missile Test 

The Laos Ministry of National Defense and technical personnel from a Belarus arms company jointly undertook a test launch of an anti-aircraft missile yesterday.

Lao National Radio reports that Minister of National Defense, Col. Chansamone Chanyalath, and Belarusian Major General Vladimir Pavlovich Bastayenko, representing Tetraedr UE, undertook a test launch yesterday in the presence of officials from Laos and Belarus.

The C-125 surface-to-air missile system, also known as the SAM-3 rocket, was developed in the former Soviet Union and was widely used during the Cold War era.

Speaking at the launch event, Brigadier General Somphone Mittaphap said that military officers in Laos had been trained in the use of various military equipment over a period of two months.

Lao military officials learned to operate anti-aircraft missiles and mobile command centers, as well as receiving training in military tactics and modeling.

Col. Chansamone Chanyalath congratulated the officials in charge of the guidance and technical staff who participated in this training.

Tetraedr UE is a scientific and industrial private unitary enterprise specializing in development and manufacture of advanced radio-electronic weapons systems and software used in radar and radio-electronic control assets, and upgrading of Air Defense Missile Systems.