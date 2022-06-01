Laos-China Railway Opens New Station in Oudomxay Province

The Laos-China railway has announced the opening of a Namor Railway Station in Oudomxay province starting 1 June.

A standard K12/1 train will be put into service, with tickets available for purchase at the station, Vientiane Times reports.

Namor Station is located in Xay District, Oudomxay province. It sits around 30 kilometers from the border with China and 20 kilometers from Nateuy Station, a major stop in the northern section of the railway.

The railway is now carrying passengers to and from ten stations, including Vientiane, Phonhong, Vang Vieng, Kasi, Luang Prabang, Muang Nga, Muang Xay, Namor, Nateuy, and Boten stations.

Preparations to link the Laos-China Railway to the Thanaleng Dry Port to better facilitate freight transportation have already begun, with the rail link to open this month.

This will make freight transportation faster and more convenient between Thailand and China through Laos.

The Laos-China railway has updated its ticket prices based on the Yuan exchange rate at the beginning of this month.