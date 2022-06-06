UNFPA and The Lao Red Cross Partner to Strengthen Capacity on Blood management and services, Health Promotion and Disaster Preparedness

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Lao Red Cross (LRC) will collaborate for capacity Strengthening Programme on Blood Service and Management, Health Promotion and Disaster Preparedness, with a focus on Meung District, Bokeo Province.

The two agencies came together to sign a grant contract, witnessed by both sides at the UN House in Vientiane.

The programme will also strengthen capacity of Lao Red Cross Staff on the Minimium initial service package for sexual reproductive health and prevention of gender based violence.

“Excessive bleeding after giving birth (Postpartum hemorrhage) is a leading cause of maternal death in Laos. If diagnosed in time and blood transfusion available, mothers can survive”.

“However, in many places, blood banks are not onsite, making it difficult for women to access life saving blood. The collaboration between UNFPA and the Lao Red Cross will improve blood bank availability in difficult to reach areas.

“This is part of UNFPA’s support to the Government of Lao PDR in realizing its commitments to ICPD25: ending maternal mortality through quality of care….” Mariam A. Khan, UNFPA Representative to Lao PDR said.

Lao Red Cross President, Dr. Phouthone Muongpak, said: “The Lao Red Cross Strategic Plan 2021-2030 has the vision to conduct effective humanitarian assistance that engage participation of society through volunteerism. Our Mission is to assist the government in humanitarian work, particularly on supporting the vulnerable and affected people according to their basic needs in a timely manner, in order to relief livelihoods and health with safety and human dignity”

The Grant aims to build capacity of the Lao Red Cross from central, provincial and district levels to manage blood services, provide health education in the area of Sexual and Reproductive Health and to include the Minimum Initial Service Package (MISP) to disaster management work. The focus area will be Meung District in Bokeo province where there is no blood bank currently, and communities are not fully aware of becoming registered blood donors.