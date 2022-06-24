2022 Cloud Travel EXPO．Taitung Taiwan Starts on 24th

Blooming Livestream Activity and Online Conference

TAITUNG, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 24 June 2022 – Taitung County Tourism Department held a press conference today (24) inviting Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong media to participate in the 2022 Cloud Travel EXPO．Taitung Taiwan. The number of media and buyers online on the day exceeded 1,200 people. After the conference, Taitung County Government Deputy County Zhi-Hui Wang, Transportation and Tourism Development Department Director Joshua M.H. Yu, along with host Ken and Japanese celebrity Mariko Okubo, shared online a list of must-tries in Taitung. A Series of Livestream activities and online conferences will be held as well during the three-day EXPO.

2022 Cloud Travel EXPO．Taitung Taiwan

This year, the Cloud Travel EXPO．Taitung Taiwan invited internet celebrities from Singapore, Japan, and Hong Kong to launch a three-day, two-night, sea/land/air online Taitung tour, leading fans and viewers to a Livestream of the lively itinerary of in-depth travel in Taitung. Today (24) at 2pm, the online “Cloud Travel EXPO．Taitung Taiwan” invited local brands to communicate with international buyers, providing a platform for Taitung’s travel industry to promote its rich tourism resources online and turn online experiences into real travel orders.

A press conference followed is by the first Livestream event. Taitung County Government Deputy County Zhi-Hui Wang, Transportation and Tourism Development Department Director Joshua M.H. Yu, host Ken, and Japanese celebrity Mariko Okubo were sharing about all the must-eat, must-see, must-go attractions, and must-buy products in Taitung. Vice Mayor Wang even tried the latest way to visit Taitung, which is to fly with APEX Aviation in a nine-seater airplane. This is the first and only aerial tour in Taiwan this year to see the Taitung Rift Valley in a bird’s-eye view. Though facing pandemic, you can still “Pretend to Go Abroad” within the island.

This time, a total of 19 industry Livestream travel with influencers experiencing the slow economy life on land, at sea, and in the air immersive life, including APEX Aviation, TOUR LEARNING, Traveller-inn Hotel, The Gaya Hotel, PUYUMA TRAVEL CO., LTD., Changbin No.1, Juhu Farmstay, Aji Travel, Kingdom Travel, Go Wild Veggie Queen, Dondon Style, Orice, CUSTARD APPLE CORP., Punpking&rice, Xiangquan Agricultural Co., Ltd, Studio Lighted Heart, Fan farm, The Wonderful Food, and East Taiwan Agricultural Products Co., etc. Invitations are sent to travelers around the world.

Related Information

*Cloud Travel EXPO．Taitung Taiwan | Livestream Activity 6/24(Fri.)-6/26(Sun.) 6 Sessions in total Livestream Platform: Amazing Taitung https://www.facebook.com/taitung.tourism

*Cloud Travel EXPO．Taitung Taiwan | Online Conference 6/24(Fri.) 14:00-16:30

For more information, please visit: https://taitungtravelfair.com/