Malaysia Takes AFF U19 Trophy in Indonesia

Malaysia U-19 won the 2022 AFF U-19 Cup after defeating Laos 2-0 in the championship match on Friday evening at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, Indonesia.

The country took its first and second win of the title in this age group tournament while hosted by Indonesia, beating Myanmar 4-3 in 2018.

Unlike the first meeting of the tournament, in which Laos beat Malaysia 1-0 with a goal scored by Phouttavong Sangvilay, the final saw Malaysia dominate the game.

Early rain meant a particularly wet field, which proved hazardous for both sides. A fair amount of slipping and sliding caused plenty of havoc during the game.

Malaysia scored the game’s first goal in the 14th minute from a set piece. The free kick taken by Aliff Izwan Yuslan was converted by a free-standing Faiz Amer Runnizar. This 1-0 score lasted till the end of the first half.

Malaysia maintained its aggressive stance in the second half, keeping Laos’ defense working hard.

Malaysia managed to double their advantage in the 76th minute, as Aliff Izwan brought the score to Malaysia 2-0.

This score continued until the referee blew the long whistle, and Malaysia emerged victorious.

Despite their loss in the final, the Laos U19 team made history by winning four consecutive matches, the furthest a national team has come so far.