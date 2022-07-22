Magnitude Five Earthquake in Myanmar felt in Golden Triangle SEZ

Two strong earthquakes struck Myanmar late yesterday evening near the border with Laos, with effects felt as far as the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Bokeo Province.

According to information from the Ministry of Energy and Mines, the first quake measured 5.5 on the Richter scale and occurred at approximately 23:30 yesterday evening.

The second earthquake, measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale, occurred at 5:20 am this morning.

Reports from social media users suggest the effects of the quakes were felt in both Bokeo and Luang Namtha provinces.

No damage or injuries have yet been reported.

This is a developing story.