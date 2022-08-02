Prudential Laos Appoints Manish Gurbuxani as New Chief Executive Officer

Prudential Life Assurance (Lao) Company Limited announced the appointment of Manish Gurbuxani as Chief Executive Officer designate effective 1 August, subject to regulatory approval.

Manish is responsible for driving Prudential’s business in Laos to make health and wellness solutions affordable and accessible to Lao communities. He reports to Solmaz Altin, Managing Director, Strategic Business Group, Prudential.

Manish has been with Prudential Group for the last 11 years and has worked with Prudential businesses in India, the UK and Singapore. He holds broad experience in consulting, strategy, analytics, innovation, and new market expansion.

Since 2018, Manish has been living in Singapore where he worked as Head of Strategy for Prudential Singapore and subsequently as Regional Head of Business Development & New Markets, driving business development and growth in the company’s frontier markets in Asia and Africa. Prior to his roles in Prudential, Manish started his career with McKinsey & Company India focusing on management consulting and strategic advisory work.

Solmaz Altin said: “I am delighted to have Manish steering our business in Laos. With his broad experience and deep understanding of the protection needs from our customers across Asia, I am confident that he will continue to drive innovative solutions for our customers and communities, and grow our business in Laos.”

Commenting on his appointment, Manish Gurbuxani said: “I am honored to have been appointed as the new CEO of Prudential Laos. Prudential is respected brand in the country with the commitment to helping Laotians get the most out of life by making healthcare and financial security more accessible and affordable. I look forward to joining my talented colleagues and driving the business forward to meet the evolving customer needs in Laos.”

About Prudential plc

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in Asia and Africa. The business helps people get the most out of life, by making healthcare affordable and accessible and by promoting financial inclusion. Prudential protects people’s wealth, helps them grow their assets, and empowers them to save for their goals. The business has more than 18 million life customers and is listed on stock exchanges in London (PRU), Hong Kong (2378), Singapore (K6S) and New York (PUK). Prudential is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America, nor with The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.

About Prudential Laos

Prudential Laos is a wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Asia. Prudential Laos opened its representative office in Vientiane in March 2015 and received its operating license from The Ministry of Finance in April 2016. Prudential Laos began business in May 2016 and offers life and health insurance products that meet the protection and savings needs of the Lao people. Currently Prudential Laos distributes products and services through the network of reputable bank partners, direct sales force as well as its mobile application – Pulse by Prudential.

Please visit www.prudential.la for more details on Prudential Laos.