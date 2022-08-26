Savannakhet Cracks Down On Corrupt Volunteer Emergency Service

A Volunteer Emergency Service in Savannakhet Province has been permanently suspended, following notices issued by the governor of the province.

The two notices issued by the Savannakhet Governor state that the rescue team misappropriated funds from donors by using the finances for personal purposes. Moreover, the team reportedly demanded money from the victims they assisted, which is against regulations.

The Savannakhet Social Work Management Committee issued a warning, but the rescue team persisted in their violations. Thus, the organization is to be dissolved.

The volunteer recovery team will have to submit a report to the province and repay debts to businesses that lent them funds.

Donated vehicles, items, and machinery that have been donated will be treated as government property.

Provincial authorities have called on residents to report any similar misdeeds by other emergency services operators.