Laos Gives All but Loses to Yemen at AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifier

In spite of their best efforts, Laos lost to Yemen with a score of 1-2, in the final game at the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifier Group C.

Yemen started dominating the match from the start after Lao center back Anantaza Siphongphan made a foul to Yemen forward and got an early yellow card. The situation was made even worse when the Lao goalkeeper couldn’t save the goal by Yemen forward Mohammed Ahmed Mahdi, who scored at the 12th minute.

Seeing his team stuck, Lao coach Michael Weiss decided to substitute two positions including center-back player Anantaza and a forward hoping to change the momentum of the game. Following this, Lao forward Peter Phanthavong shot over Yemen’s goalpost top bar.

At the end of first half, Laos goalkeeper Phounin Xayyasone made two super saves denying Yemen the opportunity to score more goals.

The second half saw Laos up its counter attack, and Laos forward Peter Phanthavong almost scored an equalizing goal. However, Yemen’s goalkeeper made great saves to prevent that.

Yemen continued to control the ball and turned to attacking Laos by crossing the ball to the front. At the 66th minute, Yemen got a free kick reward and almost scored the second goal. Thankfully, Phounin Xayyasone, Lao goalkeeper turned down the goal.

Until the 81st minute, Laos had no control of the ball and Yemen substitute Ammah Abdullah Noman scored the team’s second goal. However, Laos team did not give up and snuck in a goal back by center back Phetdavanh Somsanid at the 85th minute. Unfortunately it was not enough for Laos to win the game.

After the match, Sayfon Keohanam Laos left wing informed the press that Yemen had a very good team but Laos should still try and be better at passing the ball.

“Although Laos lost this game, I am happy with the standard of the team’s performance.” One Facebook user commented, adding, “I feel that we have improved from before. Unfortunately, Yemen was a stronger team but we should use this experience as a lesson and move forward and play better at the next opportunity.”