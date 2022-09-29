Reduce Household Waste and Turn it into Energy with this Device

On the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste, we introduce you to Laobiogas, which offers an eco-friendly invention to reduce waste management while helping the local economy, homes, and businesses to become more efficient by turning their waste into energy.

14 percent of the food produced in the world is lost between harvest and retail, while an estimated 17 percent of global food production is wasted, according to the United Nations.

The International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste is an opportunity to call to action both the public to prioritize actions and move ahead with innovation to reduce food loss and waste and work towards restoring and building back better and resilient food systems.

Homebiogas is a ready-to-use biogas and compost generator that utilizes cow, pig, and goat manure, as well as kitchen trash.

The two series of biogas include Homebiogas 2.0 which lasts two to three hours for household use while Homebiohgas 7.0 lasts eight to ten hours for large organizations such as schools, hotels, hospitals, factories, restaurants, and offices.

Homebiogas transforms waste into biogas as explained in the photo below:

Laobiogas told the Laotian Times that since 2019, Laobiogas has been able to help over 100 homes, farms and small businesses in Laos become more financially and environmentally efficient by turning their food waste into free cooking gas and organic fertilizer.

A single Homebiogas 7.0 system can reduce up to eight tons of food waste per year. With over 100 systems already installed, the company estimates they are already helping to reduce close to 500 tons of food waste going into landfills across Laos.

Find out more about Homebiogas click.